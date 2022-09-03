Charlene Fein

Jan. 27, 1933-Aug. 15, 2022

Charlene Marie (Asmus) Fein, aged 89 years of Niles, wife of Jack W. Fein, daughter of Alfred and Freida Asmus, passed away from this life on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Charlene fulfilled her desire to live and die in the city of Niles, MI. She was born on Jan. 27, 1933. She married Jack W. Fein on July 7, 1956, raised a family and had a career at Pawating Hospital.

Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, parents and siblings, Edith, Paul, Dick and Gloria. She leaves to mourn and rejoice in her life, her three daughters, Kim (Paul) Lothschutz, Becky Harlen and Jackie Grice. She proudly wore her grandchildren’s names on many pieces of clothing, David and Michael Lothschutz, Michelle and Mark Harlen and Dustin McKenzie. Not to be left out, her great grandchildren were added to her joy, Grace, Lauren, Amelia, Luke, Jack and Sawyer Lothschutz, were blessed to share her life too.

Charlene also leaves her sister, Pat Cloutier, sister-in-law, Virginia Asmus and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Hospice https://www.ghospice.com/

Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace, Amen.