Roundup: Brandywine netters fall to Comets; Niles harriers wrap up busy week

KALAMAZOO — Visiting Brandywine was competitive in its match against perennial state powerhouse Kalamazoo Christian Thursday afternoon.

The host Comets defeated the Bobcats 6-2, in a match that was much closer than the final score.

Brandywine won two of the three flights that went to three sets with the No. 4 doubles team of Blake Magyar and Ryder Richard defeating the Comets’ Mario Moralez and Landon Koerner 6-2, 3-6 and 10-1.

The other win for the Bobcats came at No. 4 singles where Brody Prenkert defeated Noah Yonkers 6-2, 5-7 and 10-4.

Brandywine returns to the court Tuesday when it hosts Edwardsburg in a non-conference match.

Niles Cross Country

The Vikings’ Aiden Krueger was fourth and Kierstyn Thompson sixth at the Kalamazoo Central Invitational Thursday.

The Niles boys cross country team finished fourth, while the girls team places third.

The host Maroon Giants won the boy’s title with 18 points, while Kalamazoo Hackett was second with 56. The two schools reversed the order of finish in the girl’s race with both teams finishing with 39 points.

Krueger ran a time of 18:19, while Thompson posted a time of 24:08.

Tori Yates placed seventh for the Niles girls cross country team and Aubrey Jackson ninth.

After running in two meets in two days, the Vikings will get some much-needed rest and recuperation before heading to Fennville Sept. 10 for an invitational.