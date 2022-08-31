Roundup: Buchanan girls win New Buffalo invite; Edwardsburg boys third at Berrien Springs

NEW BUFFAL0 — Led by three runners finishing in the top 10, the Buchanan girls cross country team won the New Buffalo Invitational Wednesday.

Madeline Young finished fourth, Makynna Williams sixth and Adyson Baker eighth as the Bucks finished with 49 points to easily outdistance runner-up Lawton, which finished with 63 points.

Brandywine was fifth with 126 points.

Lawton’s Kendra Koster was the individual champion with a time of 19:00.

Young ran a 21:15, Williams a 22:49 and Baker a 23:18 to lead Buchanan.

Brandywine’s top finisher was Miley Young, who finished ninth with a time of 23:26.

The Buchanan boys team finished third behind champion Bridgman and runner-up River Valley. The Bees finished with 52 points to edge the Mustangs by a single point. The Bucks finished with 75 points. Brandywine was 10th with 266 points.

John Sanderson, of Bridgman, was the individual champion with a time of 17:49.

Jack Sherwood led the Bucks with a sixth-place finish and a time of 18:51. Liam McBeth finished 10th with a tie of 19:24.

Elijah Gamble led the Bobcats with his 40th place finish and time of 22:18.

Berrien Springs Invitational

On Tuesday, the Edwardsburg boys cross country team placed third at the Berrien Springs Invitational run at the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds, while Niles was fifth and Dowagiac sixth.

Battle Creek Harper Creek, led by individual champion Dominic Lowrie (16:55) was the team champion with 40 points. The Eddies finished with 59 points, the Vikings with 127 and the Chieftains with 165.

Aiden Krueger, of Niles, was the runner-up with a time of 16:57.

Dan Bailey led Edwardsburg with a time of 17:55 to finish sixth overall, while Dowagiac’s Owen Saylor placed seventh with a time of 18:11.

The Niles girls cross country team was third behind champion Lakeshore (28) and Harper Creek (58). The Vikings finished with 82 points, while Edwardsburg was third with 88 points.

Preslee Perkins, of Lakeshore, was the individual champion with a time of 20:43.

Mary Saylor led Niles with a fifth-place finish and a time of 22:19. Claire Ritchey placed seventh for Edwardsburg with a time of 22:31.