John R. Huff

March 8, 1945-Aug. 25, 2022

John Roger Huff, 77, of New York City, New York, entered his heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

His life began March 8, 1945, in Dowagiac, Michigan the youngest of three children born to John and Leone Huff.

John graduated from Marcellus High School in 1963 and then attended Grand Rapids Baptist College. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the 25th Infantry. After the war, he enrolled in Mortuary Science and became a Funeral Director and Manager at Nagel

Funeral Home in New York City. He worked there until his retirement in 2015.

John will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Ethelyn Huff of Grand Rapids; his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Ruth Huff of Marcellus.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Crane Cemetery, 53174 Decatur Road, (at the corner of Crane Road) Decatur.

