Dowagiac school bus confirmed to be involved in accident

Published 8:47 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By Staff Report

DOWAGIAC — Cass County Sheriff’s Office dispatch has confirmed that a Dowagiac Union Schools bus has been involved in an accident at the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street Wednesday morning.

The call came in to dispatch at approximately 6:43 a.m. Injuries have been reported, but it is unknown at this time how many and the extend of those injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

More Breaking News

Dowagiac Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to campus

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Ontwa Township

Health department issues boil water warning for Nubour Neighorhood

17-year-old Dowagiac resident dies after striking tree

Print Article