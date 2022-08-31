Dowagiac school bus confirmed to be involved in accident

DOWAGIAC — Cass County Sheriff’s Office dispatch has confirmed that a Dowagiac Union Schools bus has been involved in an accident at the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street Wednesday morning.

The call came in to dispatch at approximately 6:43 a.m. Injuries have been reported, but it is unknown at this time how many and the extend of those injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.