Oct. 3, 1933-Aug. 24, 2022

Clifford Walter, 88, of Niles, passed away at Westwoods of Niles on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Cliff was born on Oct. 3, 1933, to the late Glen and Lottie (Hanover) Walter in Buchanan, Michigan. While in high school Cliff enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for four years. After completing his tour with the Navy Cliff wed Fay Van Lue at a ceremony on Dec. 24, 1954. Shortly afterwards Cliff was drafted into the United States Army. When he returned home Cliff began working for National Standard where he stayed until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Lottie Walter; his wife, Fay Walter; brothers, Glen Walter Jr. and Sharon Walter; and sister-in-law, Minnie Walter.

Cliff is survived by his sisters-in law, Ellie Walter of Illinois and Janet Reed of Niles; and many extended family members whom he cherished.

Funeral services to honor Cliff’s life werw held on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Mission Hills Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior. Pastor Bill Walters will be officiating and Cliff will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to make memorial donations may do so in Cliff’s memory to the Pokagon United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank Westwoods of Niles for their wonderful care of Cliff.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.