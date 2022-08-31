Alan Landeck

July 16, 1946-Aug. 18, 2022

Alan G. Landeck, 76 of Niles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Spectrum Lakeland Hospital.

Alan was born on July 16, 1946, in Niles to August and Agnes Landeck.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Dorothy Kraft and brother, George Landeck.

Alan is survived by his wife, Jan, children; Scott Samolczyk of Niles and Tracie (Royce) Kuriata of Dowagiac, his granddaughter, Kyra Kuriata of Dowagiac and his sister, Virginia Hubber of Atlanta.

Alan honorably served in the Army during the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Vietnam and Germany before returning stateside.

For many years Alan was a mechanic and did construction work including building his own home. When he wasn’t working, Alan enjoyed fishing and maintaining his yard and home he built. He also enjoyed spend many hours with family and friends.

Alan will be honored with a private Honor Guard Memorial.