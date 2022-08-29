Severe thunderstorms leave path of downed trees and power lines

DOWAGIAC — A severe thunderstorm rolled through southwest Michigan leaving a path of downed trees and power lines at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

In the City of Dowagiac, crews, along with members of the police and fire departments, were working to help clean up and protect people from fallen trees and power lines.

Several homes were damaged by falling trees.

Indiana Michigan Power says that more than 2,000 customers are without power in Cass County and more than 15,000 in southwest Michigan.