Extrication required in two-vehicle accident

DOWAGIAC — Extrication was needed to free a Dowagiac resident from his vehicle after it collided with another one at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway Saturday morning.

According to the Cass County Sherrif’s Office, deputies responded to the two-vehicle person injury accident at approximately 8:59 a.m. Saturday,

A vehicle driven by Theresa Schultz, 60, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was westbound on Pokagon Highway. Jordan Hanifan, 32, of Dowagiac, was traveling southbound on Dailey Road. Hanifan stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded forward into the intersection, failing to yield and striking Schultz’s vehicle.

Hanifan had passengers in his vehicle being — Samantha Hanifan, 28, Lavender Hanifan, 9, and 7-year-old Alec Hanifan. Both vehicles were pushed off the roadway. Jordan Hanifan had to be extricated out of his vehicle by emergency personnel.

Shultz was transported to Borgess Lee Memorial hospital in Dowagiac for her injuries. Jordan and Samantha Hanifan, were transported to South Bend Memorial hospital for their injuries.

Seatbelts were worn and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting agencies on scene were Cassopolis Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance, and SMACAS Ambulance.