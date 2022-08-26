Terry Cornelis

Jan. 29, 1955-Aug. 22, 2022

Terry Lee Cornelis, 67, of Cassopolis, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Terry was born on January 29, 1955, the late Gustaaf and Mary (Vermillion) Cornelis in South Bend. After high school, Terry went on to become a Welder. In Oct. of 1975, Terry wed Janice Carpenter and together the couple had two children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gustaaf and Mary Cornelis and his brother, Edward Cornelis.

Terry is survived by his wife, Janice Cornelis; daughters Candy (John Jr.) Cole of Galesburg, Michigan and Jamie (Steve) Andrews of South Bend; grandchildren, Brayden Swathwood of St. Louis, Missouri, and Ashley, Samantha, Dillion, and Skylar Andrews, all of South Bend; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Zoey; siblings, Ron (Sherry) Cornelis of South Bend, Don (Betty) Cornelis of Niles, and Joe (Kathy) Cornelis of South Bend; and many extended family members and close friends.

Terry has been cremated and his family will be remembering him privately.

