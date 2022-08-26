Oct. 1, 1980-Aug. 9, 2022

Roger Ray Janesheski was born on 10/01/1980 in Niles to Pennie Renee Hand. He passed away unexpectedly at home on 8/9/2022. He is deeply loved and missed by those whose lives he touched and left.

Roger was a lifelong resident of the area, graduated from Clay High School, and went on to get a degree from Grace Christian College in Grand Rapids. He was a proud National Guard Chaplin Assistant and served for 6 years. He was most recently employed at Four Winds Casino as a surveillance shift supervisor for the last four years. Roger was always welcoming to everyone he met and will be remembered for his love of family and competitive spirit.

He loved playing all sorts of games with friends and family, but especially his 5 kids. He was always full of joy at each new addition to the family, including nieces and nephews. Roger will always be remembered for a unique taste in all things from games, music, spices, teas, weird new foods, and missions out of the country, his beliefs truly shaped his choices.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Janesheski; mother, Pennie (Hand) (Janesheski) Butterworth; stepfather, Lynn Butterworth; maternal grandparents, Robert R. and Sylvia Hand.

He leaves behind a wife whom he married on 12/20/2003, Christina Hope (Gillis) Janesheski; 5 kids, Simon Constable, Chaylin, Christina, Nathan, and Matthew Janesheski; 2 aunts, Brenda (Hand) Britton, Marilee (Robert) Reed; nieces and nephews, Ashlyn (Gabe) Atherton, Abigail (Ron) Coleman, Amelia Gillis-Gilmour, Isaac Compoe, and Brooke Compoe; and 2 great-nephews, Max and Artie Atherton.

A memorial service will be held by the family at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Fairland Christian Church, 1811 River Bluff St, Niles, MI.

Visitation will be held by the family from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Fairland Christian Church, Niles, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.