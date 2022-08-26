Norman R. Cipares

Dec. 24, 1942-Aug. 23, 2022

Norman Richard Cipares, 79, of Edwardsburg died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in the Willows Assisted Living in St. Joseph.

His life began Dec. 24, 1942, in Michigan City, Indiana, the son of Norman and Ruth Cipares, who preceded him in death. He married Susan Seggerman who preceded him in death Dec. 27, 2020.

Norm graduated from Elston High School and honorably served in the United States Navy for four years aboard the USS Bainbridge during the Vietnam War. He retired from Jewel/Osco as a Loss Control Specialist. He also enjoyed volunteering as a “Redcoat” at Elkhart General Hospital.

Norm will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Sandra) Cipares of Michigan City, Indiana; two nephews Christopher (Jaime) Cipares, Curt (Katie) Cipares, both of LaPorte, Indiana; and a very close special cousin, Margaret Johnson of Valparaiso, Indiana.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Mr. Cipares will be laid to rest in private family service in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Norm be made to the Cass County Council on Aging, 60525 Decatur Road, Post Box 5, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.