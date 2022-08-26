Nancy Todd

July 25, 1944-Aug. 20, 2022

Nancy Ann Todd, 78 of Niles, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Lakeland Hospital St. Joseph.

Nancy was born on July 25, 1944, in Kenosha, WI to the late Glen and Helen Turner.

Nancy is survived by her daughter Jennifer Todd of Tucson, AZ and her son Robert Todd of Vandalia, OH. She is also survived by her sister, Kathleen Swonek of Amhurst, NY.

Nancy worked for Niles Schools at Ottawa Elementary School in Speech and Audiology. She retired in 2007 after 20 years. She was dedicated to her job and the children she was helping. Nancy specialized in working with Autistic children. She also was a mentor for other teachers.

Nancy was a member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority. She loved reading. According to her family, Nancy has already read between 300 to 400 books this year.

She loved reading mostly Mysteries and Thrillers. It was also well known that Nancy loved to go shopping.

A Visitation for Nancy was held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St. Niles. A Funeral Service will begin at Noon. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

