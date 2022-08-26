Kimberly Wicks

Nov 28, 1967-Aug. 21, 2022

Kimberly Ellen Wicks, age 54, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2022, at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Nov. 28, 1967, in Niles, MI, the daughter of Paul and Suzanne (Ericksen) Wicks. Kim graduated from Grace Christian School in Watervliet. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Taylor University and Master’s degree from Western Michigan University.

Kim grew up working in the family business, Wicks Apple House, from the early age of 7 until it was sold in 2001.

She was a passionate, dedicated teacher for over 32 years. Kim started out her career at Grace Christian School, and then went on to teach for 29 years at Sister Lakes Elementary. She inspired many of her former students to believe in themselves and achieve their dreams, several becoming teachers themselves.

Kim was incredibly selfless, kind and the life of the party, spending numerous hours around the pool with family and friends. She loved to entertain and decorate for any occasion. Kim loved to travel, especially to Tucson and Disney World.

She was known for her compassion, generosity, and tenacity. Her smile was contagious. She will be missed by all.

Surviving are her daughter: Kayla (Andrew) Labencki of Three Rivers; grandson: Mason Labencki; fiancé: Michael Piedt; parents: Paul and Suzanne Wicks; sister: Michelle (Brian) McManus of Portage; niece: Katie McManus; nephew: Christopher McManus; uncle and aunts: Greg (Carol) Wicks and Judy (Wicks) Ries, and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Kim’s life will begin at 2:00 PM on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Starks Family Funeral Homes, Clark Chapel, 405 Center St, Dowagiac, where friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Sara Carlson, of Silver Creek United Methodist Church, will be officiating. Private inurnment will be in Dewey Lake Cemetery.

Honoring Kim’s wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Caring Circle Hospice or Berrien County Cancer Services. Those wishing to leave an online condolence to Kim’s family, please visit Kim’s personalized webpage at clarkch.com.