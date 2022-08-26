John Hamilton

Nov. 28, 1946-Aug. 21 2022

 

John Robert Hamilton, 75, of Dowagiac, MI, passed away at his home on Aug. 21, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel — 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI.

John was born on Nov. 28, 1946, in Dowagia,c to the late Lyle and Martha (Leach) Hamilton. He was a 1964 graduate of Dowagiac High School, and received his associates degree in electronics from Southwest Michigan College. John worked as a machine set-up person with Contach Die Cast of Dowagiac, MI, for over 25 years. John was a member of the Moose Lodge, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, cacti and researching ancestral family tree’s.

John is survived by his siblings – Carole (George) Hatter of Dowagiac, Sharon Flowers of Dowagiac, Bonnie Stanczyk of Niles and Gary (Orlean) Hamilton of Dowagiac; and many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Martha Hamilton, and his wife Mary.

There will be a memorial gathering celebrating John’s life on Friday, Sept. 2, at the VFW Post #1855 – 472 E. Division St., Dowagiac, from 2 until 6 p.m. John’s remains will be laid to rest at Hamilton Cemetery, Decatur, MI, with private family services. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org

