Aug. 16, 1925-June 1, 2022

Harriett Elpha (Stough) Thomas, of Dowagiac, Michigan, passed away on June 1, 2022, at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio.

Harriett was born on Aug. 16, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to Cecil and David Thelin and was later adopted by her loving stepfather Wilbur Stough.

Harriett graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1943 and attended nursing school in Chicago. On Aug. 17, 1946, she married Guy Thomas.

Harriett worked for the WIC program for 37 years and was very active in the Dowagiac community. She was a member of the Federated Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Town and Country Garden Club, Pegerettes, and The Antlerettes. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate to know her. In 2020, Harriett moved from Dowagiac to Columbus, Ohio, where she lived with her daughter Vicki and her son-in-law Tom Harman. Harriett is survived by her children Guy Thomas, Vicki (Tom) Harman, Lori McCabe, and Kirby Thomas; grandchildren Russell (Holly) Yeager, Margaux (George) Wolfe, Greg Baker, Kerry (Terence) Durkin, Katie (Chandler) Skolnick, and Chase Thomas; great-grandchildren Katelyn, Alexis, Reed, Emmett, Rose, Mary, and Elizabeth.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Sarah, her parents, her husband Guy Thomas, and many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Kobacker House and OhioHealth Hospice for the loving care they gave. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest. Memorial contributions may be made to the OhioHealth Foundation in Harriett’s memory. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.