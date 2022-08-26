Church to host backpack giveaway Sunday in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — An area church is doing its part to make sure students are prepared to go back to school.

Journey of Faith Church is hosting its Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at Walter Ward Park in Dowagiac. This program is available to all local students, who must be accompanied by their parents.

Initially scheduled for Aug. 21, the event was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Approximately 300 backpacks will be filled with age appropriate school supplies for students. Food will be available on-site, as will activities including face painting, a bounce house, games, prayer tent and backpack station.

The effort is near and dear to Journey of Faith Pastor Catrinka Johnson. A Dowagiac native and founder of Journey of Faith, a non-denominational mobile church, Johnson and her church members decided that a backpack giveaway was an ideal opportunity to support the students.

“We decided to try to unite the community by bringing people together for the sake of the children,” she said.

Johnson said Journey of Faith has partnered with local churches, including churches from Cassopolis. During the event, Johnson and community members will bless both the backpacks and the students wearing them.

“It’s not just about backpacks,” she said. “It’s about the community coming together for children and the future of our community.”