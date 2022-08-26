Aug. 20, 1946-Aug. 16, 2022

Carol A. Goodell, 75, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Brentwood Assisted Living in Niles. Carol was born Aug. 20, 1946, in South Bend, IN to the late Richard and Natalie (Grezk) Mrozinski and husband, Harold D. Goodell.

Carol graduated from Saint Joseph High School in South Bend, Indiana in 1964. After graduation, Carol became employed by Ford Credit in Niles MI, where she worked for 39 years before retiring. Carol held various administrative roles, moved to collections and finished her career as wholesale coordinator. She was an example of hard work and determination to succeed.

Carol married Harold Goodell during spring of 1983. She was a loving wife and a proud member of the farming community. After her retirement, she worked alongside Harold managing the farm.

Carol volunteered for countless years at the Indian Lake Fire Department. She served on various board positions, worked the pancake breakfasts and helped with fundraising. She served as co-sexton for the historic Indian Lake Cemetery and volunteered at the Silver Creek United Methodist Church. Carol will be remembered for her generous heart, her feisty personality, support of local organizations and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her step-children, Wendy Ferguson (Leonard) and Nick Goodell; step-grandchildren, Matthew Goodell, Lauren Goodell, Jack Ferguson and Elise Ferguson; and cousins, Rev. Ron Mrozinski and Paula Szekendi (Jim).

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 31994 Middle Crossing Road, Dowagiac, with Pastor Sara Carlson officiating.

Burial will follow at Indian Lake Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Indian Lake Fire Department. Those wishing to share a memory of Carol, may do so at www.clarkch.com.