Broncos to play Tennessee in 2026, Iowa in 2028

KALAMAZOO — The Western Michigan football team can announce two future non-conference games with Tennessee in 2026 and Iowa in 2028.

The first-ever meeting between the Broncos and the Volunteers is set for Sept. 19, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. The fourth all-time meeting between WMU and the Hawkeyes will take place on Sept. 16, 2028. Western Michigan leads the all-time series over the Hawkeyes, 2-1, with the previous meeting coming back in 2013.

“We are thrilled to add an historic SEC program as well as a Big Ten opponent with one of the most exciting gameday atmospheres in the country to our football schedule,” said WMU Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. “We look forward to giving our student-athletes the opportunity to compete on a national stage against these two storied programs.”

The Broncos open the 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 2 at Michigan State. The game can be watched live on ESPN at 7 p.m. WMU’s home-opener is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 against Pitt at 7:30 p.m.

