Niles man killed in Ontwa Township shooting; Suspect arrested

ONTWA TOWNSHIP — A Niles man is dead following a shooting at a home near the intersection of Redfield and Oak Street in Ontwa Township Wednesday evening, according to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department.

Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Chief Douglas Westrick reports that at approximately 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, his department was called to investigate several shots fired in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Officers arrived on scene and were able to take a 54-year-old male into custody who was identified as the shooter. Officers also found 49 year-old, Ivan Lee Shaw, of Niles, to be deceased inside the residence with gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed an argument broke out between the two males and a handgun was pulled. The 54-year-old male then began shooting. The victim and the suspect are related. The 54-year-old male was lodged at the Cass County Jail on Open Murder charges. His name is being withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.

unty Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance, Cass County Prosecutor’s Office and the Western Michigan University Office of Medical Examiner. The case remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is urged to contact the Ontwa Township – Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.