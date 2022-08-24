Dowagiac man injured when striking tree on Dailey Road

EDWARDSBURG — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury accident on Dailey Road near Deerfield Lane Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called out at 6:20 a.m.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Lancer Ryan Peck, 42, of Dowagiac, was driving northbound on Dailey when he stated he fell asleep and went off the roadway, striking a tree.

Peck was transported to the Lakeland Hospital in Niles by PrideCare for the injuries he obtained in the incident.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash, and seat belts were worn.

Assisting at the scene were PrideCare Ambulance Service, Ontwa Township Police Department and the Edwardsburg Fire Department.