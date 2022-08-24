Michiana Harvest Blues Festival returns to Edwardsburg Sept. 4

EDWARDSBURG —The annual Michiana Harvest Blues Festival is returning to Edwardsburg Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex, 27566 US Highway 12, Edwardsburg.

The festival, which will run from noon to 10 p.m., features several prominent blues acts. Food and art vendors will be onsite. Online tickets are now available at a discounted rate of $12 and tickets will be available at the gate for $15. Pre-ordered tickets will be acknowledged at the gate via will call.

The music lineup features:

Howard and The White Boys: A Chicago-based blues band that has performed with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Bo Diddley, Albert King, Junior Wells and more, Howard and the White Boys are considered one of Chicago’s best live blues acts.

Head Honchos: The Valparaiso, Indiana-based group is fronted by the father/son guitar team of Rocco Calipari Sr. and Rocco Calipari Jr. and is rounded out by Mike Boyle on bass and Will Wyatt on drums. Rocco Sr. is also well-known Throughout the blues world as longtime guitarist of Chicago blues stalwarts, Howard And The White Boys.

Michael Charles and his Band: The Australia native is a Chicago Blues Hall of Famer and nine-time Grammy-elected artist. His guitar is the forefront and is always the driving force behind his music. He is stopping off in Edwardsburg as part of his 15th international tour.

Wayne Baker Brooks: The youngest son of The youngest son of blues artist Lonnie Brooks, Wayne Brooks is a student of the Chicago Blues tradition. Known for his guitar skills, Brooks has performed with the likes of Buddy Guy, Koko Taylor, Bo Diddley, Corey Harris, The Black Crowes, Otis Rush, Jr. Wells, Shemekia Copeland and many more.

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the ESC, a nonprofit whose mission is to build, operate and maintain its regional sports and recreation facility.