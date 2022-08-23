Sturgis Bank opens new banking center in Niles

NILES — An area bank holding company has a new location in Niles.

Sturgis Bank has opened a new location at 929 S. 11th Street this week at the site of the former Huntington Bank. The Banking Center is helmed by financial professionals dedicated to serving customers in southwest Michigan.

An independent bank, Sturgis Bank has been operating for the benefit of its customers and community since its founding in 1905. Sturgis Bank and Trust serves customers through 16 locations in southwest Michigan, providing personal, commercial, mortgage, and trust services.

“I am thrilled that we are bringing a banking center to Niles, ” said Patrick Swem, Vice President and Commercial Lender, who will be based in Niles and will serve a customer base in the greater Berrien County area. “The opportunity to develop lasting partnerships and grow my community is my favorite part of my career. I look forward to continue working alongside my community partners, businesses, and neighbors to make a lasting impact on our communities.”

Swem brings more than a decade of experience in business development, commercial lending, and bank center management. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management, Business, and Marketing from Bethel University. Patrick is active in his community, serving as a City Commissioner in Buchanan, Vice Chair of the Southeast Berrien County Landfill Authority Board of Directors and a member of the Board of Directors of the Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce.

Nicholas Barber is leading the retail team as Banking Center Manager, in addition to the retail teams at the two Sturgis Bank locations in St. Joseph. Nick attended Central Michigan University and has nearly eight years of experience as a manager in the retail financial industry. “I am so excited to bring together a team of familiar, local faces into the Niles market,” Barber said. “We pride ourselves on empowering our team members to be able to make the best decisions possible for our customers. This is an amazing opportunity to service Niles and the surrounding areas and show our true commitment to hometown community banking.”

The bank plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late September. Visit www.sturgis.bank for branch hours and services available at the Niles banking center.