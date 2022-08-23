Roundup: Niles wins Vicksburg Quad, Buchanan sweeps Cassopolis

VICKSBURG — After struggling Saturday at the Portage Central Invitational, the Niles volleyball team refocused and went 3-0 to win the Vicksburg Quad Monday.

The Vikings (5-5-2) defeated Lawton 25-8, 25-10 before splitting with former SMAC foe Lakeshore 23-25 and 25-17.

Niles met Dowagiac in the championship match, defeating the Chieftains 25-13 and 25-21.

“Some parts really came together tonight for us,” said Niles Coach Samantha Zimmerman. “We switched a few hitters with different setters and it really helped their connections. The girls were very disciplined in their play tonight and our passing was very consistent. They brought way more energy tonight then they did this past weekend, and it really helped.”

Dowagiac reached the finals by splitting with the host Bulldogs 17-25 and 25-12, and defeating St. Joseph 25-20 and 25-21.

“The girls played hard this evening,” said first-year Dowagiac Coach Amber Todd. “They did a great job picking up their energy when they needed it. The girls are still learning how to run a new offense and are working hard to get better. We are going to continue to work on eliminating errors, blocking, serve-receive, and putting the ball away.”

Jillian Bruckner had 20 kills and four digs, while Kendall Gerdes added 12 kills and two blocks. Anna Johnson had 23 assist and Brynn Lake 15. Amelia Florkowski led the Vikings with seven aces and 15 digs.

Caleigh Wimberley had a big night for the Chieftains with 15 kills, five aces, 12 digs and a block. Abbey Dobberstein added 12 kills, five aces, eight digs and a block. Maggie Weller finished with 10 kills and five digs, while Brooklyn Smith had 40 assists.

Buchanan volleyball

On Monday night, a pair of former BCS Athletic Conference teams squared off in a non-league affair.

Visiting Buchanan swept the Rangers 25-15, 25-13 and 25-14 in its season opener.

Faith Carson finished the match with 10 kills and eight blocks. Josie West had five kills and seven digs, while Alyvia Hickok had 10 digs, 20 assists and three aces.

Complete results are available online at leaderpub.com in the Daily Data section.