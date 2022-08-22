Niles Township Firefighter Association launches Challenge Coin Design Contest

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — The Niles Township Firefighter Association is launching its first annual Challenge Coin Design Contest.

Members of the community are invited to submit a design for the face of the 2023 Niles Township Fire Department Challenge coin. While not a design requirement, 2023 marks the 70th anniversary for the department. Design entries may be submitted between now and October 14 – the Friday of Fire Prevention Week. Design contest entry forms may be obtained from the NTFA offices at 2049 South Third St. or by sending an email request to firefighters@nilestwpmi.gov. The artist with the selected design will receive coin No. 2, an award certificate, and a certificate of authenticity.

Funds raised from the auction of coin No. 1 and donations collected for the rest of the limited production of 100 sequentially numbered coins will be used to help the Niles Township Firefighter Association. The 2023 project goal is to obtain thermal imaging cameras for each of its air packs. Thermal imaging cameras enhance firefighters’ abilities during search and rescue operations in dark and smoke-filled environments. The current estimated cost for this project is $12,000.

Challenge coins are a token of membership bearing the insignia of a department and a design representing the ethos of their service. This is the first year a challenge coin will be designed for the Niles Township Fire Department. It is intended for the design contest and the resulting challenge coin to become an annual tradition for our community.

The Niles Township Fire Department Association, INC supports the mission of the Niles Charter Township Fire Department. Our department is a combination of full-time and volunteer firefighters serving Niles Township and the surrounding communities through fire prevention, firefighting, rescue, vehicle accident response, hazardous materials response and life safety services.

If you are interested in joining our ranks as a firefighter, please visit our offices at 2049 South Third St. or call (269) 683-3311.