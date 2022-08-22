Sept. 7, 1933-Aug. 8, 2022

Helen Parsons, 88, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Dunn, North Carolina, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Florida.

She was born Sept. 7, 1933, in Dowagiac, Michigan, the daughter of Albert Allen and G. Marie (Cooper) Magner. She met and married the love of her life, Bernard (“Bernie”) Wendell Parsons in 1950. Together they raised a family of six; Bernie’s two sons from a previous marriage, Bernard Wendell Parsons II and David Michael Parsons and four children of their own, Karen Calla, Kathleen Jo, Karyl Rae, and Kirk Wendell. After Bernie’s passing in 2009,

Helen moved to Dunn, North Carolina for a brief period before moving to Florida to be with her daughters, Karen and Karyl.

Helen was a breast cancer survivor, but lung cancer was too much for her body and she passed peaceably surrounded by her three daughters, sons-in-law, and the loving care of TideWell Hospice Services.

Helen served in the elected position of Township Clerk in Ontwa Township, Edwardsburg from 1972-2008. She was a very patriotic woman and always encouraged everyone to register to vote, regardless of their political affiliation. Her desire to improve community and personal growth led her to join the social sorority Delta Theta Chi. In 1980, she was elected as Sr. Vice President of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 2284, Edwardsburg, MI. Helen was a woman who was devoted to her God, her family, her community, and her country.

Helen had great faith in God. She was a member of Devine Street United Methodist Church in Dunn, NC. Family was all important to her and she loved all her family with passion. She particularly enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren and attending family reunions.

Surviving family are her step-son, David (Laura) Parsons of St. Joseph, MI and daughters Karen (John) Cook of North Port, FL; Kathleen (Tim) Tabor of Elkridge, MD; Karyl Byrd of Honor, MI; her brothers, Jack Magner of Elkhart, IN; Arley “Bud” (Jane) Magner of Goshen, IN, and her sisters, Sandra Dash of Dowagiac, MI; Trudy Dudley of Dowagiac, MI; and Judy Zimmerman of Dowagiac, MI. She is also survived and loved by 17 Grandchildren, 25 Great-Grandchildren, 5 Great-great-Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family who pre-deceased her are her parents, her husband, her son Kirk; her step-son, Wendell; her granddaughter Karla Jo (Cook) Castetter; and sisters, Carla Zimmer, Mary Zablocki, Betty Schmucker, and Gloria Woodruff.

Cremation has taken place with the assistance of the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg, MI and Farley Funeral Home, North Port, FL. A joint Memorial Service & Celebration of Life for Helen and her granddaughter, Karla, is scheduled for close family and friends for Sept. 24, 2022, in Bristol, IN.

Helen and her beautiful smile will be greatly missed by her loving family and numerous friends and relatives.