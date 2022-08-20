Roundup: Rangers, Eddies win tournament championships

BUCHANAN — For the first time in 12 years, the VanDenBerg Invitational has a new champion.

Host Buchanan knocked out 11-time defending champion Niles in the semifinals 2-1, but it couldn’t bring home the title as Cassopolis (2-0) defeated the Bucks 3-2 in the Championship match Saturday afternoon.

Malachi Ward score the winning goal with just over 11 minutes remaining in the match.

The Rangers, who won their first-even VanDenBerg title, advanced to the finals with a 5-2 win over Brandywine in the other semifinal. The Vikings defeated the Bobcats 3-1 to finish third.

It was the second time in four days that Cassopolis and Buchanan squared off on the pitch. The Rangers defeated the Bucks 4-2 last Wednesday in the season opener for both schools.

Cassopolis is back in action Monday as they host Three Rivers in a non-conference match. Niles soccer will travel to Hartford for a non-conference match Monday, while Brandywine will host the Vikings in a non-conference match Wednesday. The Bucks return to the pitch Thursday when they host Schoolcraft for a non-league match.

Edwardsburg Soccer

The Eddies also brought home a championship Saturday as they captured the David Ni Memorial Tournament title with a 4-1 win over Kalamazoo Central.

Edwardsburg (3-1) advanced to the title match by beating former Wolverine Conference foe South Haven 1-0 and host Kalamazoo Hackett 3-0.

In the championship match, Grayson Herbert, Emerick Zelmer and Dion Sokhadze all scored goals. Sokhadze and Devyn Arias picked up assists.

Edwardsburg head back to work Monday as it travels to Bangor for a non-league contest.