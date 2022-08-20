Michigan apple growers to harvest 29.5 Million bushels in 2022

CHICAGO — Michigan’s official crop estimate of 29.5 million bushels – 1.2 billion pounds – of apples was announced this afternoon as part of the USApple Outlook meeting which is held in Chicago. The 2022 estimate is well above average for the Michigan Apple industry.

“Ideal weather conditions in spring and summer, dedicated growers, and stored energy from 2021’s smaller crop has resulted in a large, high-quality apple crop for Michigan,” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee.

Average annual crop size is approximately 24 million bushels. According to the USDA, Michigan harvested 15.6 million bushels of apples in 2021. There are more than 14.9 million apple trees in commercial production, covering 34,500 acres on 775 family-run farms in Michigan.

Many factors contribute to the size of an apple crop, including weather and the size of the previous year’s crop. To make the estimate, growers and other industry experts report on what they are seeing in various regions of the state, then come to a consensus on the crop size estimate.

“Michigan had favorable weather conditions for growing apples during spring and summer 2022. Growers are indicating that the crop is plentiful and looks beautiful as well. Thanks to plenty of heat during the summer, the flavor will be great, too,” said Smith.

Michigan Apples are available nearly year-round. Michigan Apple packers and shippers work throughout the year to bring Michigan Apples to 32 states and 18 countries worldwide, according to Smith.

“Michigan Apple growers share a common goal of producing flavorful, high-quality apples,” said Smith. “They work with tree fruit researchers to implement the latest growing techniques and use new technology to monitor growing conditions. Michigan growers are committed to bringing the best quality fruit to the consumer.”

The Michigan Apple Committee is a grower-funded nonprofit organization devoted to marketing, education and research activities to distinguish the Michigan apple and encourage its consumption in Michigan and around the world. For more information, visit MichiganApples.com.