Five injured in three-vehicle accident in Volinia Township

CASSOPOLIS — Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Volinia Township Saturday night.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Marcellus Highway at Decatur road at 6 p.m.

Janelle Miller, 35, of Elkhart, Indiana, was traveling southbound on Decatur Road and proceeded to stop at the stop sign before entering the intersection. Jeffery Brewer, 57, of Marcellus, was traveling westbound on Marcellus Highway when Miller entered the intersection. Miller struck Brewer’s vehicle.

Amber Gilbert, 42 of Three Rivers, was traveling eastbound on Marcellus Highway. Gilbert slowed down at the intersection to make a right turn to go southbound on Decatur Road. Gilbert had two other passengers in the vehicle, Derek Gilbert,48, and Paige Roberts, 16, both from Three Rivers. Gilbert’s vehicle was then struck by both Miller and Brewer’s vehicles.

Miller was transported to Borgess-Lee Memorial in Dowagiac, Brewer was transported to Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, and Gilbert and passengers were transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Seat belt use is unknown at this time, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was Dowagiac Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department, Marcellus Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.