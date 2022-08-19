Roundup: Niles, Edwardsburg debut new coaches at Gull Lake

RICHLAND — A pair of coaches made their debuts at the Gull Lake Invitational volleyball tournament Friday.

For Niles, Samantha Zimmerman takes over for Jenny Nate, who is the new coach at Southwestern Michigan College. At Edwardsburg, Sarah Strefling returns to the Eddies as she replaces Nikki Bush.

Both Niles and Edwardsburg found some success at the season-opening tournament. The Vikings went 2-2-1, while the Eddies were 1-1-2.

Niles volleyball

The Vikings defeated Wolverine Conference foe Three Rivers 25-15 and 25-15 before splitting with Lakeshore (25-12, 22-25) and falling to Battle Creek Lakeview (25-19, 25-17) in pool play.

Niles defeated Hamilton 25-19 and 25-18 in the semifinals before falling to host Gull Lake 25-23 and 25-15 in the semifinals.

Jillian Bruckner had a big day for the Vikings with 26 points, six aces, 26 kills, six blocks and 14 digs. Niles also got 32 points, two aces, five kills, nine digs and 38 assists from Anna Johnson. Amelia Florkowski finished the tournament with 16 points, two aces and 27 digs.

The Vikings are back in action today as they travel to Portage Central for another tournament.

Edwardsburg volleyball

The Eddies defeated Grand Rapids Union in its first match of the day, 25-8 and 25-8. Edwardsburg then split with Schoolcraft (23-25, 25-10) and Hamilton (25-22, 23-25) in pool play.

Grand Ledge knocked the Eddies out of the tournament with a 9-25, 26-24 and 15-12 victory.

The Eddies are back on the court Friday as they compete in the Wolverine Conference Early Bird Invitational at Otsego.