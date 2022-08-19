Niles defeats Bloomingdale 7-1 in season opener

BLOOMINGDALE — Visiting Niles scored four second-half goals to give new Coach Scott Riggenbach a 6-1 win over Bloomingdale in non-conference soccer Wednesday.

The Vikings (1-0) grabbed a 2-0 halftime lead as Ezra Vance and Levi Haboush both scored goals. Kaleb Thornton assisted on the Vance goal.

Nathan Becraft scored a pair of goals in the second half. Andrews Ntsiful assisted on the goal. He also assisted on Vance’s second goal of the match.

Owen Potlin had the other goal for Niles, which will return to the pitch Saturday in Buchanan at the annual VanDenBerg Invitational.

The Vikings outshot the Cardinals 23-9. Antwone Whitelow had five saves and Max Clark four.