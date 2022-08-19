Daily Data: Friday, Aug. 20
Published 12:35 am Friday, August 19, 2022
SOCCER
NILES 6, BLOOMINGDALE 1
At Bloomingdale
Halftime score
Niles 2, Bloomingdale 0
First Half
N – Ezra Vance (Kaleb Thornton assist)
N – Levi Haboush
Second Half
N – Owen Potlin
B – N/A
N – Nathan Becraft (Andrews Ntsiful assist)
N –Vance (Ntsifu assist)
N –Becraft
Shots on Goal
Niles 23
Bloomingdale 9
Saves
Niles 9 (Antwone Whitelow 5, Max Clark 4)
Varsity record: Niles 1-0, Bloomingdale 0-1
FOOTBALL
Preseason MHSFCA Coaches Poll
Division 1
Belleville
West Bloomfield
Rochester Adams
Saline
Macomb Dakota
Rockford
Detroit Cass Tech
Grand Blanc
Chippewa Valley
Detroit Catholic Central
Division 2
Warren De LaSalle Collegiate
Muskegon Mona Shores
Traverse City Central
South Lyon
Livonia Franklin
Dexter
Roseville
East Lansing
Waterford Mott
Grosse Pointe South
Division 3
Detroit Martin Luther King
DeWitt
Brother Rice
River Rouge
Muskegon
Mt. Pleasant
Cedar Springs
Walled Lake Western
Allen Park
Mason
Division 4
Chelsea
Hudsonville Unity Christian
Grand Rapids Christian
Orchard Lake St Mary’s
Edwardsburg
Freeland
Riverview
Redford Union
Lake Fenton
Croswell-Lexington
Division 5
Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Marine City
Detroit Country Day
Frankenmuth
Notre Dame Prep
Kingsley
Portland
Comstock Park
Muskegon Oakridge
Belding
Division 6
Lansing Catholic Central
Grand Rapids West Catholic
Millington
Warren Michigan Collegiate
Clinton
Montague
Almont
Ecorse
Michigan Center
Constantine
Division 7
Pewamo-Westphalia
Lawton
Traverse City St. Francis
Jackson Lumen Christi
New Lothrop
Monroe St. Mary Catholic
Hudson
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port
Detroit Loyola
Ithaca
Division 8
Ubly
Ottawa Lake Whiteford
Carson City Crystal
Beal City
Reading
Harbor Beach
White Pigeon
Clarkston Everest
Iron Mountain
Maple City Glen Lake