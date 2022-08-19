Daily Data: Friday, Aug. 20

Published 12:35 am Friday, August 19, 2022

By Staff Report

SOCCER

NILES 6, BLOOMINGDALE 1

At Bloomingdale

Halftime score

Niles 2, Bloomingdale 0

 

First Half

N – Ezra Vance (Kaleb Thornton assist)

N – Levi Haboush

 

Second Half

N – Owen Potlin

B – N/A

N – Nathan Becraft (Andrews Ntsiful assist)

N –Vance (Ntsifu assist)

N –Becraft

 

Shots on Goal

Niles 23

Bloomingdale 9

 

Saves

Niles 9 (Antwone Whitelow 5, Max Clark 4)

Varsity record: Niles 1-0, Bloomingdale 0-1

 

FOOTBALL

Preseason MHSFCA Coaches Poll

Division 1

Belleville

West Bloomfield

Rochester Adams

Saline

Macomb Dakota

Rockford

Detroit Cass Tech

Grand Blanc

Chippewa Valley

Detroit Catholic Central

 

Division 2

Warren De LaSalle Collegiate

Muskegon Mona Shores

Traverse City Central

South Lyon

Livonia Franklin

Dexter

Roseville

East Lansing

Waterford Mott

Grosse Pointe South

 

Division 3

Detroit Martin Luther King

DeWitt

Brother Rice

River Rouge

Muskegon

Mt. Pleasant

Cedar Springs

Walled Lake Western

Allen Park

Mason

 

Division 4

Chelsea

Hudsonville Unity Christian

Grand Rapids Christian

Orchard Lake St Mary’s

Edwardsburg

Freeland

Riverview

Redford Union

Lake Fenton

Croswell-Lexington

 

Division 5

Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Marine City

Detroit Country Day

Frankenmuth

Notre Dame Prep

Kingsley

Portland

Comstock Park

Muskegon Oakridge

Belding

 

Division 6

Lansing Catholic Central

Grand Rapids West Catholic

Millington

Warren Michigan Collegiate

Clinton

Montague

Almont

Ecorse

Michigan Center

Constantine

 

Division 7

Pewamo-Westphalia

Lawton

Traverse City St. Francis

Jackson Lumen Christi

New Lothrop

Monroe St. Mary Catholic

Hudson

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port

Detroit Loyola

Ithaca

 

Division 8

Ubly

Ottawa Lake Whiteford

Carson City Crystal

Beal City

Reading

Harbor Beach

White Pigeon

Clarkston Everest

Iron Mountain

Maple City Glen Lake

 

