Gloria Brooks

Aug. 27, 1955-Aug. 16, 2022

Gloria Jean Brooks, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the age of 66.

Gloria is survived by her siblings, William Brooks, of Dowagiac, Michigan; Annette (James) Peoples, of Elkhart, Indiana; Carrie (Ethan Morris) Brooks, of Benton Township, Michigan; James Brooks, of Griffin, Georgia; Karen Brooks, of Benton Township, Michigan; Michael Anthony Brooks, of Niles, Michigan; Leroy Walker, of College Park, Georgia; Kattiria Walker, of San Antonio, Texas – retired Army Colonel and Dr. Sheila (Donald) Adams, of San Antonio, Texas; God-brother, Eugene Lanydon, of Detroit, Michigan; son, Armando Caesar, Jr., of Farmington Hills, Michigan; twin-daughters, Adriza and Dr. Adrima Caesar, of Farmington Hills, Michigan; granddaughter, Layla Anderson, of Farmington Hills, Michigan; a host of god-children, foster-children, nephews and nieces, and extended family and friends.

Gloria proudly served her county in the U.S. Army and received many decorations. Gloria knew that her passion was caring for others, and she worked with Berrien County as a licensed Foster Care Worker. Gloria welcomed numerous girls into her home that she maintained close contact with until her passing. Gloria held many jobs but her most loved job of all was caring for her son with a developmental and physical disability.

Gloria loved the Lord and enjoyed traveling to see family and friends and sharing in their accomplishments.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service at Peace Temple Church of God in Christ, 102 Andrew St., Dowagiac, MI 49047, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, with family hour and visitation 11 a.m.-12 p.m., and service to follow at 12 p.m. Following the service, internment will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Chapel, Crematory & Gardens, 61453 M-51, Niles, MI 49120.

The family suggest donations to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html), in lieu of gifts and flowers.

Memories of Gloria may be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.