Daily Data: Thursday, Aug. 18
GOLF
Scott Family Invitational
At Richland
Medalist
Alena Li, Okemos – 69
Team Scores
Okemos 356, Gull Lake 360, Mason 380, Kalamazoo Hackett 389, Battle Creek Lakeview 389, St. Joseph 393, NorthPointe Christian 393, Lakeshore 397, Lansing Catholic 399, Mason Blue 423, Mattawan 424, Portage Central 429, Paw Paw 445, Portage Northern 445, St. Joseph 2 458, Edwardsburg 466, Gull Lake 2 515, Three Rivers 451
Edwardsburg Results
Chloe Baker 101, Vivian Tomas 119, Samantha Stewart 119, Sydney Herring 127, Victoria Pulling 139
SOCCER
CASSOPOLIS 4, BUCHANAN 2
At Cassopolis
Halftime Score
Cassopolis 3, Buchanan 0
First Half
CA – Malachi Ward 15th minute
CA – Malachi Ward 17th minute
CA – Malachi Ward 31st minute
Second Half
BU – Britain Phillip 54th minute (Brian Proud assist)
BU – Proud 55th minute (Philip assist)
CA – Malachi Ward 68th minute
Shots on Goal
Buchanan 8
Cassopolis 36
Saves
Buchanan 16 (Mason Frontzak)
Cassopolis 2 (Blake Hartsell)
Varsity records: Cassopolis 1-0, Buchanan 0-1
LAKESHORE 8, DOWAGIAC 1
At Stevensville
Halftime Score
Lakeshore 3, Dowagiac 1
Lakeshore Goals
Braedyn Arend 2, Trevor Olson 3, Landon Kopperhoefer 2, James Quinn
Dowagiac Goals
Jordan Townsend
Shots on Goal
Dowagiac 9
Lakeshore 22
Saves
Dowagiac 14 (Travis Rehborg)
Lakeshore 7 (John Emerson)
Varsity records: Lakeshore 1-0, Dowagiac 0-1
GULL LAKE 7, EDWARDSBURG 0
At Edwardsburg
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 0-1