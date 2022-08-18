Daily Data: Thursday, Aug. 18

Published 8:48 am Thursday, August 18, 2022

By Staff Report

GOLF

Scott Family Invitational

At Richland

Medalist

Alena Li, Okemos – 69

 

Team Scores

Okemos 356, Gull Lake 360, Mason 380, Kalamazoo Hackett 389, Battle Creek Lakeview 389, St. Joseph 393, NorthPointe Christian 393, Lakeshore 397, Lansing Catholic 399, Mason Blue 423, Mattawan 424, Portage Central 429, Paw Paw 445, Portage Northern 445, St. Joseph 2 458, Edwardsburg 466, Gull Lake 2 515, Three Rivers 451

 

Edwardsburg Results

Chloe Baker 101, Vivian Tomas 119, Samantha Stewart 119, Sydney Herring 127, Victoria Pulling 139

 

SOCCER

CASSOPOLIS 4, BUCHANAN 2

At Cassopolis

Halftime Score

Cassopolis 3, Buchanan 0

 

First Half

CA – Malachi Ward 15th minute

CA – Malachi Ward 17th minute

CA – Malachi Ward 31st minute

 

Second Half

BU – Britain Phillip 54th minute (Brian Proud assist)

BU – Proud 55th minute (Philip assist)

CA – Malachi Ward 68th minute

 

Shots on Goal

Buchanan 8

Cassopolis 36

 

Saves

Buchanan 16 (Mason Frontzak)

Cassopolis 2 (Blake Hartsell)

Varsity records: Cassopolis 1-0, Buchanan 0-1

 

LAKESHORE 8, DOWAGIAC 1

At Stevensville

Halftime Score

Lakeshore 3, Dowagiac 1

 

Lakeshore Goals

Braedyn Arend 2, Trevor Olson 3, Landon Kopperhoefer 2, James Quinn

 

Dowagiac Goals

Jordan Townsend

 

Shots on Goal

Dowagiac 9

Lakeshore 22

 

Saves

Dowagiac 14 (Travis Rehborg)

Lakeshore 7 (John Emerson)

Varsity records: Lakeshore 1-0, Dowagiac 0-1

 

GULL LAKE 7, EDWARDSBURG 0

At Edwardsburg

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 0-1

More Sports

Ward scores four goals as Rangers top Bucks in opener

Eddies finish 16th at Scott Family Invitational

Dowagiac falls to Lakeshore in its soccer opener

Brandywine one of five Class C schools with more than 80 percent of its athletes playing multiple sports

Print Article