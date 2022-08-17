Gerald Stewart

Jan. 14, 1929-Aug. 15, 2022

Charles H. Stewart, 93, of Cassopolis, passed away on Monday, Aug.15, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1929, in River Rouge, Michigan to the late Henry and Chandra (Mitchell) Stewart.

On Aug. 31, 1963, Charles married Henrietta House at a ceremony in Cassopolis, Michigan. He worked for many years at several foundries throughout our area. He was a member of Chain Lake Missionary Baptist Church. Charles looked forward to time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and cherished time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Pamela Evans, six sisters, Lorraine Hardy, Joan Randle, Donna Lee Mahaley, Betty Irvin, Sally Harrison, Susan Harrison.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Henrietta Stewart of Cassopolis, their children, Gerald (Leann) Stewart of Cassopolis, Angela (Glenn) Moore of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Cory (Judy) Stewart of Mishawaka; his children, Charles Stewart Jr. of South Bend, Toni Garrett of Texas, Carl Stewart of South Bend, and Nancy Stewart-Ivory of South Bend; three daughters he raised like his own, Michelle Stewart, Lisa Stewart, and Amy Stewart; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by countless relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Chain Link Missionary Baptist church at 16735 Chain Link Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031. A time of visitation will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. An interment will follow at Calvin Center Cemetery.

Memories of Charles may be left for his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.