Eddies finish 16th at Scott Family Invitational

BATTLE CREEK — The Edwardsburg golf team finished 16th at the Scott Family Invitational hosted by Gull Lake at Bedford Valley Golf Club Wednesday.

Okemos was the team title with a 356. Gull Lake was second at 360, while Mason (380), Kalamazoo Hackett (389) and Battle Creek Lakeview (389) rounded out the top five.

Edwardsburg shot 466 as a team.

Okemos’ Alena Li was the medalist with a 3-under par 69.

Chloe Baker led the Eddies with a 101. Vivian Tomas and Samantha Stewart both shot 119, while Sydney Herring shot 127 and Victoria Pulling 139.

Edwardsburg will host Niles in its Wolverine Conference opener at Four Lakes Country Club Monday.