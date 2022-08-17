Dowagiac falls to Lakeshore in its soccer opener

STEVENSVILLE — Host Lakeshore scored four goals in the final 12 minutes of its non-conference match against Dowagiac to earn an 8-1 win over the Chieftains in the season opener for both soccer teams Wednesday.

The Lancers (1-0) grabbed a 3-1 lead at halftime and led 4-1 heading into the 62nd minute. Dowagiac (0-1) was unable to contain Lakeshore in the closing stages of the match.

Trevor Olson had a hat trick [three goals] for the Lancers, who also got two goals from Braedyn Arend. Landon Kopperhoefer also had two goals, while James Quinn scored the other goal for Lakeshore.

Dowagiac’s lone goal was scored by Allex Hernandez.

Lakeshore outshot the Chieftains 14-8.

Dowagiac returns to the pitch Saturday as it travels to Kalamazoo for the Hackett Invitational.