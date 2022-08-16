William “Bill” Musgrave

Oct. 12, 1959-Aug. 11, 2022

William Dale Musgrave, 62, of Galien, MI, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Spectrum Health Lakeland, St. Joseph.

He was born on Oct. 12, 1959, to Joy and William Musgrave. On June 20, 1998, Bill married Reta Wade in Benton Harbor, MI.

Bill is survived by his wife, Reta Musgrave; daughters, Krysta Musgrave, Nicole Musgrave; step-sons, Tracy (Jennifer) Lloyd and Gene (Liz) Lloyd; step-daughter, Stacy Taylor; brothers, Doug Musgrave, Ken Musgrave; grandchildren, Shania Lloyd, Nehemiah Lloyd, Harmony Lloyd, Krystyn Jacks, Shelia Timberlake, Joshua Lloyd, Rebecca Borman, Ariel Borman, Theodore Shadley, Ashley Holt and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joy and William Musgrave and brother, Bob Musgrave.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan.