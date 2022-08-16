Pokagon Band elects new tribal council members

DOWAGIAC — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians announced the election of its new Tribal Council Members, who were sworn in during a ceremony on last Saturday.

Gary Morseau Sr. was elected as vice chair, Alex Wesaw was elected treasurer, and Rhonda Keene and Mark Parrish were elected to member at-large positions.

The Pokagon Tribal Council governs the sovereign government of the Pokagon Band and contains 11 members who are elected to staggered, three-year terms by Pokagon Citizens. Any adult Pokagon Citizen can run for Tribal Council.

Within the Tribal Council, the executive officers include positions of chair, vice-chair, secretary and treasurer. Pokagon Tribal Council members also serve on the Pokagon Gaming Authority, which oversees the Pokagon Band’s Four Winds Casinos.

“I’m looking forward to a productive year with those new to council and those continuing to fulfill their terms,” said Chairwoman Rebecca Richards. “I would personally like to thank our outgoing Vice Chair, Andrew Bennett, and outgoing Member At-Large, Anita Morales for their service to our Tribal Council and our nation.”

Other members of the 11-member Tribal Council continuing in their terms include Chairwoman Rebecca Richards; Secretary, Sam Morseau; Member At-Large, Mark Topash; Member At-Large, Brandon Rapp; Member At-Large, Steve Winchester; and Elders Representative, Barbara Ann Warren.