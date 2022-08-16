Nancy Bakeman

July 21, 1952-Aug. 4, 2022

Nancy Jo Bakeman, 70, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, with her family by her side.

Nancy was born on July 21, 1952, to the late Phillip and Josephine (Lewis) Pegan. She graduated from Brandywine High School in 1971 and on Aug. 18, 1973, she married the late James Bakeman.

Nancy was an avid coffee and music lover. She enjoyed spending time outside, coloring, and visiting family. She also enjoyed spending time with her best friends, Jan and Charlie Van Wie. She was known for her big heart and love of country music.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Josephine PeGan; her husband, James Bakeman; daughter, Rebecca Bakeman; brother, Robert PeGan; and several other family members.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Joe Jones) Bakeman; granddaughter, Hailey (Doriean) Stewart; brothers, Roger (Trish) PeGan and Ronald (Leanne) PeGan; niece, Vicki Brown; godson Andrew (Heather) Brown and many extended family members and close friends.

Nancy will be laid to rest at Mission Hills Memorial Garden in a private ceremony.

