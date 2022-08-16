Helping hands hosting Sidewalk Sales Sept. 3

Published 10:38 am Tuesday, August 16, 2022

By Staff Report

CASSOPOLIS — Helping Hands has a large assortment of Halloween costumes for their annual sidewalk sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, at their downtown Cassopolis facility.

Customers can choose from over 300 costumes, including Batman, African animals, witches, and a giant bunny costume, all for the low price of $3 each. Fall decor items will also be available.

“Kids love dressing up,” said Leigh Goyings, a longtime board member. “Whether you’re preparing for Halloween, decorating for fall, or starting a dress up box for kids, Helping Hands is the place to be.”

