Jackson’s Riggins signs with SMC wrestling program

DOWAGIAC — Jaylon Riggins, of Jackson High School in Jackson, has signed his National Junior College letter of intent to wrestling at Southwestern Michigan College for Roadrunners’ Coach Todd Hesson.

Riggins has 101 high school career wins, with a 2022 record of 22-1. He finished third at the Michigan High School Athletic Association state meet in 2021 and 2022.

“Jaylon is an extremely talented wrestler who loves to be on the mat,” Hesson said. “He has tremendous postseason experience and will be a huge asset to the SMC wrestling program.”

Following the return of nationally-ranked cross country teams to competition in 2021, the SMC Board of Trustees authorized the return of NJCAA men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball and men’s wrestling for fall 2022.

The NJCAA wrestling season officially begins Oct. 1 and the Roadrunners’ first meet is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30. Full schedules for all teams will be announced soon.