Howard Township crash leaves two injured

NILES — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent to to the hospital Sunday night.

Deputies responded at approximately 6:35 p.m. to a personal injury accident that occurred on M-51 near Warren Road in Howard Township.

Investigation shows that Buchanan resident, William Wallace, 28, was traveling south bound on M-51 passing another car and struck a vehicle head-on that was traveling north bound driven by Mishawaka resident, Kelly Briese, 25, and passenger Kamran Ahmad, 24, of Dowagiac.

Both drivers were transported to Lakeland Hospital in Niles, for injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

Seat belts were used by all parties involved in the traffic crash and airbags were deployed in both vehicles. Alcohol and drugs may have been a factor in the traffic crash. This incident is still under investigation.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by Pokagon Tribal Police, Howard Township Fire Department and SMCAS Ambulance.