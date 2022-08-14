Emery “Bill’ Lawson

May 1, 1936-Aug. 11, 2022

Emery Eugene “Bill” “Gene” Lawson, 86, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, Aug.11, 2022, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began May 1, 1936, in Dowagiac, Michigan, the youngest of seven children born to Emery and Leatha Lawson. He married Margaret Jean “Peach” Voss Aug. 18, 1957, in Dowagiac, Michigan. After sixty years of marriage, she preceded him in death in 2018.

Emery served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He retired from General Motors as a tool and die maker after twenty-six years. Emery was very particular Jack-of-all-Trades, whether woodworking, welding or gardening.

Emery will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Donna (Dennis) Dominiak; three sons, Dennis Lawson, Danny Lawson, David (Keli) Lawson; eight grandchildren, Dawn Dominiak, Dustin (Jeanette) Dominiak, Tori (Josh) Gossett, Dillon Lawson, Chandler (Alec) Immordino, Hali (Isaiah) Lawson Ortiz, Destiny Lawson, Hunter Lawson; seven great-grandchildren, Liam Dominiak, Mia Ortiz, Myla Ortiz, Marlee Ortiz, Monroe Ortiz, Harper Dominiak, Gabriel Dominiak; a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Douglas Lawson; one grandson, Nolan Lawson; four sisters, Wava Jean Thompson, Gladys Marie Welty, Annabelle Lawson, Velda Elsey; and two brothers, Clarence “Bud” Lawson, Howard Lawson.

Family and friends will gather Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. for a Graveside Service in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, Michigan. After receiving Military Honors, Bill will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife and son.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Emery be made to Cass County Medical Care Facility, 23770 Hospital Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.