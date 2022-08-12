June 25, 1927-Aug. 8, 2022

Leona Early, age 95 years, of Niles, MI passed away Aug. 8, 2022.

Leona was born on June 25, 1927, to Laurel and Velma Young in Niles, MI. She graduated from Niles High School.She was employed by Tyler’s Refrigeration and Simplicity Pattern of Niles.

Leona was a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ as well as the Elks & the American Legion Auxiliary.

Leona enjoyed playing golf, bowling, as well as baking, sewing and was a great cook.

On June 27, 1948, Leona married Fred Early with whom she celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Surviving family includes Jim (Ann) Early of Grand Rapids, MI, Sandy Early of Grand Rapids, Gary (Vicki) Early of Ft. Wayne, IN and Diane Early of Niles. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren & 11 great grandchildren.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband Fred.

The funeral service for Leona Early will be a graveside service at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles on Aug. 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Patti Crothers officiating.

Online condolences to the family can be made at www.halbritterwickens.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. Niles.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ 601 Sycamore St. Niles, MI 49120