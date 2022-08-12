UPDATED: Hou birdies three of final six holes to grab Four Winds lead

SOUTH BEND — Vivian Hou birdied three of her final six holes to grab the first-round lead at the Four Winds Invitational at the South Bend Country Club Friday.

Hou, of Chinese Taipei, is the leader in the clubhouse are picking up birdies on holes No. 13, 15 and 17, to take a one-stroke lead over Malene Krolboll Hansen, of Taastrup, Denmark.

Hansen stands at 4-under par after an opening round 68.

There is currently a log jam at 3-under par after Regina Plascencia, of Guadalajara, Mexico, Ssu-Chia Cheng, of Chinese Taipei, Lakareber Abe, of The Woodland, Texas, and Pinyada Kuvanun, of Thailand, all finished with a 69.

Three more golfers are at 2-under par, while 18 more are currently at 1-under par. One of those golfers is University of Notre Dame alum Becca Huffer, who has played seven holes so far.

The field is taking advantage of nearly perfect conditions. A cold morning gave way to moderate temperatures by mid-morning with the highs expected to only reach the high 70s in the afternoon.