Hansen, Jeon tied for early lead at Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND — Malene Krolboll Hansen and Jiwon Jeon are tied for the early lead at the Four Winds Invitational at the South Bend Country Club Friday morning.

Hansen, who has completed 17 holes, and Jeon, who has completed 12, are both 3-under par.

They have a one-stroke lead over three golfers, who are at 2-under par. Seven other golfers are two shots back at 1-under par.

The first groups to tee off Friday morning have completed 15 holes.

The afternoon groups will begin teeing off at 12:30 p.m.

Four players in the Top 10 on the money list are on the course.

Kum-Kang Park (8) is tied for 12th at even par, Alexa Pano (7) is tied for 39th at 2-over par and Gabriella Then (4) is tied for 48th at 3-over par. Grace Kim is tied for 54th at 4-over par.