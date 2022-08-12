Donna Sawyer

Sept. 17, 1935-Aug. 7, 2022

Donna Joan Sawyer, age 86, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at her home with her daughter by her side.

Donna was born on Sept. 17, 1935, in Salem Center, Indiana to the late Frederick and Jessica (Adams) Barlett.

On June 5, 1954, she married Robert Sawyer who passed away in 2004. She is also preceded by her son, Robert ‘Greg’ Sawyer, her brother, David Barlett, her sister, Dana Barlett and 2 infant sisters.

Donna is survived by her children; Darryl Sawyer of Texas, Marjie Sawyer of Buchanan and Jerry Sawyer of Buchanan, her grandchildren; Veronica Noel, Caleb Elijah, Brian Franklin Sawyer Walker and Dustin Franklin Sawyer, her sisters Dorothy Miller of Niles, Mary Jones of Ravenna, OH, brother Ronald Barlett of Angola, IN and Sister-in-law, Roxanne Barlett of Tennessee.

Donna was a person who was always working and improving herself. She had worked a number of jobs over the years. In 1991, she graduated from Southwestern Michigan College with a degree in Nursing.

Donna had an amazing ‘green thumb’, she loved her flowers and plants. Donna enjoyed birds and keeping her bird feeders full. She also loved Christmas so much that she kept decorations and even a Christmas tree up all year long. Donna was passionate about politics.

Visitation for Donna will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. Niles. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com

Memorials in Donna’s name may be directed to Autism Society of Michigan https://www.autism-mi.org/donate/