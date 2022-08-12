Darlene Bridges

Nov. 28, 1957-Aug. 10, 2022

Darlene M. Bridges, 64, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan.

She was born in South Bend, Indiana on Nov. 28, 1957, to the late Howard and Zelma May (Hamilton) Bridges.

After graduating high school, Darlene furthered her education an obtained the title of Licensed Practical Nurse. She was an exceptional care giver, and thoroughly enjoyed being able to help those in need.

Darlene was full of love and laughter. She was always giving, expecting nothing in return. Those who knew her became accustomed to her thoughtfulness. She loved her family unconditionally, and would do anything for them. She especially loved her dear granddaughter, Catherine and enjoyed many evenings facetiming with her. She would often send her gifts so she knew just how much she loved and missed her.

Darlene was also an avid bible reader and loved God and always put her faith in Him. A perfect evening for Darlene would be snuggled up somewhere with her beloved cat, reading her daily devotions and scriptures.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Darlene is survived by her two sons, Brandon Semrinec, of Sarasota, Florida and Adam Semrinec of Niles; her siblings, Mike (Judy) Bridges; Garry (Cheryl) Bridges; and Linda Bridges, all of Niles; her beloved granddaughter, Catherine Semrinec of Florida and a host of friends, family, and loved ones.

In keeping with Darlene’s wishes, private family Services with be held at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made in Darlene’s memory to Berrien County Cancer Service at 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.