Danielle D. Armstrong

Dec. 22, 1982-Aug. 9, 2022

Danielle “Dani” D. Armstrong, 39, of Zeeland and formerly of Niles, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Dani was born on December 22, 1982, to Day and Joanne (Otwell) Armstrong. Dani loved watching sports and playing basketball in high school. She graduated from Brandywine High School in 2002. Dani also had a soft spot in her heart for nature, animals, and above all her two sons. She loved and cherished her sons, Jordan and Connor, more than anything.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne Armstrong.

Dani is survived by her father, Day Armstrong of South Bend; sons, Jordan and Connor, both of South Bend; brother, Shane Armstrong of Holland, Michigan; and many extended family members and close friends.

A memorial service to honor Dani’s life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Niles at 1:30 p.m., with a time of visitation one hour prior. Dani will be laid to rest at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles next to her mother.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.